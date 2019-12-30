Play

Bolden inked a reserve/future contract with Detroit on Monday.

The 24-year-old offers more in the return game than on offense, as he's accumulated 512 kick return yards the past two seasons. Bolden failed to see action in the NFL for the 2019 campaign.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories