Hills (coach's decision) was not active for Sunday's 23-20 loss to Green Bay.

Hills wasn't needed with Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough healthy and he thus took a seat for the third consecutive game. However, it's still been a relatively successful year considering his spot start in Week 15 was Hills' first career appearance in a regular-season game since going undrafted in 2017. In that outing, Hills rushed 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two passes for a single yard. The Slippery Rock product will now be an exclusive-rights free agent at the end of the league year.

