Hills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos,.

Hills made his NFL debut in Week 15 against the Buccaneers, rushing 10 times for 21 yards and two scores. It was an impressive introduction to the NFL by fantasy standards, but he was overall inefficient. With Kerryon Johnson (knee) back in the lineup, Hills' services won't be needed against the Broncos.

