Lions' Wes Hills: Scores pair of TDs in debut
Hills, promoted from the practice squad Saturday, rushed 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both his targets for one yard in the Lions' 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
With Bo Scarbrough (ribs) inactive, Hills ended up pacing the Lions' backfield in carries and rushing yards. Although that lead role didn't actually equate to any useful yardage from a fantasy perspective, the 24-year-old cashed in with a pair of one-yard scoring runs in which he should off the power his 218-pound frame can summon in close quarters. If Scarbrough is ready to return for a Week 15 matchup against the Broncos, Sunday may have been Hills' proverbial moment in the sun for 2019, but it's also possible the Slippery Rock product continues to hold down a spot on the active roster for evaluation purposes over the final pair of games.
