Hills was spotted taking reps with the Lions' first-team offense in warmups prior to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Warmups aren't always indicative of how teams plan to proceed once kickoff arrives, but Hills' inclusion with the starters suggests he'll likely have some sort of role Sunday with top back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) sidelined. With Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic having largely unimpressed in their opportunities as ballcarriers this season, coach Matt Patricia could give Hills the first chance to spark the ground attack Sunday. Given that the practice squad callup has yet to make his NFL debut, he won't make for much more than a dart throw in fantasy playoff matchups or DFS contests.