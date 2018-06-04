Lions' Wes Saxton: Signs with Detroit
Saxton signed a contract with the Lions on Monday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
An undrafted free agent back in 2015, Saxton has struggled to find his niche in the NFL, bouncing around between practice squads much of the time. His lone action in the regular season came in 2015 with the Jets, though he didn't reel in a catch during that contest. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end will look to impress throughout minicamp and potentially training camp if he remains on the roster for that long, but he'll have a tough time making the final roster.
