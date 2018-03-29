Lions' Wesley Johnson: Signs with Lions
Johnson signed a contract with Detroit on Thursday.
Johnson is entering his fifth NFL season and is coming off a 15-start campaign for the Jets. He'll likely be a primary backup along the interior of the offensive line while with Detroit.
