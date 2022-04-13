Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that Harris' defensive role in 2022 has yet to be determined, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris has largely been a disappointment at safety since Detroit spent a third-round pick on him in 2019. However, multiple injuries to the Lions secondary forced him into a key role at cornerback to end the 2022 campaign, and he reportedly performed well enough for the Detroit coaching staff to consider a position change. With that said, the way the team spends its significant draft capital later this month will probably play a large role in how Harris ultimately fits into the team's new 4-3 defense.