Harris tallied 35 tackles and one pass breakup over 16 games in 2020.
After seeing at least 67 percent of the snaps in the first two games of the season, Harris never saw more than half the rest of the way despite the rash of injuries that hit Detroit's secondary throughout the year. While his pedigree will likely prompt the Lions' next general manager to give him a chance in training camp this summer, Harris is far from a lock to return to the Lions in 2021 despite technically being under contract through 2022.