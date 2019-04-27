The Lions selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

Harris didn't hold an especially big presence in the box score at Boston College, but he started the last two years and was a top contributor on a defense that fared very well against the pass. At 6-foot-1, 207 pounds with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical, and 123-inch broad jump, Harris has plenty of tools to work with, too. He'll likely compete with Tracy Walker for the chance to start next to Quandre Diggs at safety. He'll be worth monitoring as an IDP if he can win that starting role.