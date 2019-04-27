Lions' Will Harris: Going to Detroit
The Lions selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 81st overall.
Harris didn't hold an especially big presence in the box score at Boston College, but he started the last two years and was a top contributor on a defense that fared very well against the pass. At 6-foot-1, 207 pounds with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical, and 123-inch broad jump, Harris has plenty of tools to work with, too. He'll likely compete with Tracy Walker for the chance to start next to Quandre Diggs at safety. He'll be worth monitoring as an IDP if he can win that starting role.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...