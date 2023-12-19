site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Will Harris: Minimal role
Harris logged one defensive snap during Saturday's win over Denver.
Firmly off the fantasy radar, Harris hasn't logged more than five defensive snaps in a game since Week 7.
