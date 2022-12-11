site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Will Harris: Not playing Sunday
Harris (hip) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings.
Harris didn't land on the team's injury report until Thursday and was unable to practice Friday. In his absence, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely see increased opportunity opposite Jeff Okudah at corner.
