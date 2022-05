Harris was primarily working as the outside cornerback opposite of Amani Oruwariye during Thursday's OTAs, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Harris struggled as a safety last year, but he played well at cornerback after multiple injuries forced him to shift positions at the end the campaign. Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn't confirmed an official position change, but it appears like the 2019 third-round pick is trending towards being a starting cornerback in Year 4.