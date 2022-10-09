site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-will-harris-out-for-remainder-of-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Will Harris: Out for remainder of game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harris (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Harris recorded one tackle before picking up the groin injury in the first half. In his absence, AJ Parker and Mike Hughes figure to see additional snaps moving forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read