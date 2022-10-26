site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-will-harris-practices-wednesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Will Harris: Practices Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2022
at
7:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Harris (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
After suffering a hip injury during Week 5's matchup, Harris was unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. The 26-year-old has recorded 13 tackles and one interception through his five games with Detroit.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read