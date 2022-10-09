site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-will-harris-questionable-to-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Will Harris: Questionable to return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a groin injury.
Harris recorded one tackle before leaving the contest in the first half due to a groin injury. In his absence, AJ Parker and Mike Hughes are candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read