Harris started at cornerback during Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Harris' dramatic career turnaround continues, as the failed-safety-turned-cornerback has worked his way to the top of Detroit's preseason depth chart at cornerback over former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah. While he briefly left Friday's preseason opener to get his right hand taped, he retuned on Detroit's second defensive series and seems to be alright going forward. At this point, Harris not only seems like a lock to make the roster but a strong candidate to open Week 1 in the starting lineup.