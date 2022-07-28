Head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Harris will permanently play cornerback, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After struggling at safety, Harris got a look at cornerback down the stretch of last season due to a rash of injuries, and his solid performance has given him new life in Detroit. In fact, the 2019 third-round pick has been alternating first-team reps with Jeff Okudah during the early days of training camp opposite No. 1 corner Amani Oruwariye. While Mike Hughes or Jerry Jacobs (knee) could push those two for reps before long, it at least seems clear that Harris is on the fast track to a roster spot.