Harris had eight tackles (five solo), an interception and pass defensed in the Lions' 37-26 win over Washington on Sunday.

Harris received the starting assignment with Amani Oruwariye (back) out for the game. The 2019 third-round selection delivered, while playing 100 percent of the snaps on defense. His interception was the first of his career, which helped stall the Commanders' comeback attempt. Although he may be relegated to backup duties if Oruwariye returns in Week 3 against the Vikings, Harris may have proven he deserves more snaps moving forward.