Wilson totaled four tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in Week 17 against Green Bay.

Apparently saving his best for last, Harris had a productive game that included a huge third-down sack of quarterback Aaron Rodgers that forced a Green Bay punt. In turn, the third-round rookie will finish his first professional season with 43 tackles, one sack and three PBUs in 16 games. With Tavon Wilson set to become an unrestricted free agent, it's possible Harris could open the 2020 campaign as a clear-cut starter next to Tracy Walker. However, there's a good chance Detroit re-signs Wilson this offseason despite the soon-to-be 30-year-old's advanced age, which would probably limit Harris' upside even if the youngster secures a starting role.