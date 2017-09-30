Play

Kerin (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Lions on Saturday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Kerin practiced on a limited basis Thursday before not participating Friday. The specifics of the injury aren't know at this point, and the depth offensive lineman was replaced on the 53-man roster by linebacker Thurston Armbrister.

