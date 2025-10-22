Detroit placed Cunningham (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Wednesday, Jacob Richman of mlive.com reports.

Cunningham returned to action in Week 7 versus the Buccaneers after a three-game absence due to a hamstring issue, but he aggravated the injury during that contest, and now he'll have to miss at least the next four games too. Most of his snaps this year have come on special teams, so the Lions will have to try to find a way to replace his production in that phase in the meantime.