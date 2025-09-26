Lions' Zach Cunningham: No go for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham appears to have picked up a hamstring injury at practice this week, which will now force him to be sidelined in Week 4. In his absence, Trevor Nowaske and Grant Stuard could absorb some workload at middle linebacker versus Cleveland.
More News
-
Lions' Zach Cunningham: Going to Motor City•
-
Broncos' Zach Cunningham: Signed to Denver's active roster•
-
Zach Cunningham: Joins Broncos' practice squad•
-
Eagles' Zach Cunningham: Finishes with 85 tackles•
-
Eagles' Zach Cunningham: Full participant Thursday•
-
Eagles' Zach Cunningham: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough•