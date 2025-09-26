default-cbs-image
Cunningham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham appears to have picked up a hamstring injury at practice this week, which will now force him to be sidelined in Week 4. In his absence, Trevor Nowaske and Grant Stuard could absorb some workload at middle linebacker versus Cleveland.

