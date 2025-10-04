Lions' Zach Cunningham: Out again for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Cunningham will miss his second straight game. The veteran linebacker logged just 11 defensive snaps and another 49 on special teams across the first three games of the season.
