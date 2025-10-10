Cunningham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Cunningham will miss a third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he sustained during practice leading up to the Lions' Week 4 clash against the Browns. He wasn't able to practice this past week, so he'll aim to return to the field in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Lions' Week 7 home tilt against the Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20.