The Lions signed Horton to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Horton reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday after playing three snaps on offense and three snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bears. The tight end appeared in two games this season with Detroit, failing to log any stats in either contest. Horton will now be given a chance to prove himself with the team during their offseason training activities ahead of the 2026 campaign.