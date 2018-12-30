Lions' Zach Zenner: Blows past 100 yards, scores in win
Zenner rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, adding a 30-yard reception during Sunday's 31-0 win against the Packers.
Detroit hasn't exactly handed the keys over to Zenner since Kerryon Johnson (knee) fell victim to injury Week 11 against the Panthers. In six games since, LeGarrette Blount has been entrusted with 76 carries to Zenner's 54. Zenner has been significantly more productive with those opportunities, however, averaging an impressive 4.7 yards per carry during that span compared to Blount's average of 3.1 yards per rush. The fourth-year back has given Detroit's front office something to ponder with his contract expiring over the offseason. Having compiled 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his three appearances with 10-plus carries this season, Zenner has proven himself to be a capable backup option behind the 21-year-old Johnson.
