Zenner reported to training camp "in the 220- to 225-pound range," Mike O'Hara of the Lions' official site reports. "I think this is the biggest I've been," Zenner said. "Not by a lot. It sort of just happened with the training."

Zenner drew plenty of attention last offseason for his visually-noticeable physical transformation that saw the running back reportedly dip to eight percent body fat. Zenner said he's only continued on with the same training program since then. While it's encouraging to hear that he has continued to make noticeable progress, of larger importance to Zenner's future is the Lions' recent decision to part ways with Theo Riddick, who's proficiency on passing downs would have made it particularly difficult for the former to see the field in 2019. Now, Zenner only has to compete with C.J. Anderson and Ty Johnson for snaps behind Kerryon Johnson.