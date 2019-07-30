Lions' Zach Zenner: Bulking up
Zenner reported to training camp "in the 220- to 225-pound range," Mike O'Hara of the Lions' official site reports. "I think this is the biggest I've been," Zenner said. "Not by a lot. It sort of just happened with the training."
Zenner drew plenty of attention last offseason for his visually-noticeable physical transformation that saw the running back reportedly dip to eight percent body fat. Zenner said he's only continued on with the same training program since then. While it's encouraging to hear that he has continued to make noticeable progress, of larger importance to Zenner's future is the Lions' recent decision to part ways with Theo Riddick, who's proficiency on passing downs would have made it particularly difficult for the former to see the field in 2019. Now, Zenner only has to compete with C.J. Anderson and Ty Johnson for snaps behind Kerryon Johnson.
More News
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Gets competition from CJA•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Re-signs with Lions•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Finishes season strong•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Blows past 100 yards, scores in win•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Leading rusher in convincing loss•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Primed for more work if Blount sits•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...