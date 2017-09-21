Zenner is expected to be active for the first time this season Sunday against the Falcons, likely serving as the Lions' No. 3 running back, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Dwayne Washington (quadriceps) missed a second straight practice Thursday and seems unlikely to suit up Sunday, leaving Zenner in line to serve as the top understudy to Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. With 334 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season, Zenner outperformed Washington from an offensive standpoint, but the latter's responsibilities as the Lions' kick returner has allowed him to rank ahead of Zenner on the depth chart in 2017. Zenner won't be in store for kick-return duties if he dresses Sunday, but more importantly from a fantasy perspective, he would inherit Washington's role as a power back, likely seeing most of his carries in short-yardage situations in the red zone.