Zenner could be part of a backfield committee Thursday against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

With Kerryon Johnson (knee) set to miss at least one game, the Lions are left with Zenner, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick in the backfield. Blount and Riddick are the safe bets to handle significant roles, though neither has offered much on the ground this season. Zenner owns a career average of just 3.6 yards per carry and has mostly played special teams since 2016.