Zenner carried four times for 21 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

If this game was any indication, Zenner has fallen behind Ty Johnson for the No. 3 role at running back. He still has a solid chance of making the roster, though, as Zenner is a standout on special teams and has proven to be a serviceable option when injuries have forced him into playing time on offense in the past.

