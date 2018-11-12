Lions' Zach Zenner: Gains 12 yards on lone carry in return
Zenner rushed once for 12 yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears.
While most of Zenner's action came on special teams, he nonetheless made a mark on offense considering the 12 yards he gained on a draw play marked the Lions' longest run of the game. However, it's unlikely Zenner's role will grow so long as Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount, and Theo Riddick are healthy. As a result, the South Dakota State product is nowhere near the fantasy radar as Detroit enters a Week 11 home against Carolina.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10