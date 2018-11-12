Zenner rushed once for 12 yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears.

While most of Zenner's action came on special teams, he nonetheless made a mark on offense considering the 12 yards he gained on a draw play marked the Lions' longest run of the game. However, it's unlikely Zenner's role will grow so long as Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount, and Theo Riddick are healthy. As a result, the South Dakota State product is nowhere near the fantasy radar as Detroit enters a Week 11 home against Carolina.

