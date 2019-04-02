Lions' Zach Zenner: Gets competition from CJA
Zenner and recent signing C.J. Anderson figure to compete for carries behind Kerryon Johnson, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.
The Lions also have Theo Riddick in a crowded backfield, though the pass-catching specialist might be traded or released before Week 1 to free up $3.7 million in cap space. Johnson is the only one of the bunch signed beyond 2019, and he already proved his merit as a lead back with 5.4 yards per carry and 32 catches in 10 games during his rookie season. Zenner's wealth of experience on special teams could allow him to stick on the 53-man roster even if he lands fourth on the depth chart at running back.
More News
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Re-signs with Lions•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Finishes season strong•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Blows past 100 yards, scores in win•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Leading rusher in convincing loss•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Primed for more work if Blount sits•
-
Lions' Zach Zenner: Won't face competition from Johnson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...