Zenner rushed 12 times for 54 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.

While he wasn't targeted in the passing game, Zenner was easily Detroit's most effective option in the run game. He ultimately gained nearly 20 more yards than LeGarrette Blount despite seeing the same number of carries. Zenner caught 18 balls for 196 yards for the Lions in 2016, so he has the capability to contribute in the passing game if he continues to see this kind of playing time, but that opportunity may not come if Kerryon Johnson (knee) is able to return to the lineup this week.

