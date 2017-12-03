Zenner should act as the direct backup to Theo Riddick on Sunday in Baltimore due to the absences of Ameer Abdullah (neck) and Dwayne Washington (coach's decision), Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Held out due to a neck injury, Abdullah will yield the initial reps at running back to Theo Riddick, but the surprise DNP of Washington makes Zenner the clear secondary option in the ground game. On the year, Zenner has only earned 11 carries in his six appearances. That said, he received 15 red-zone runs in 14 games in 2016, so short-yardage reps could yield fruit for the third-year pro.