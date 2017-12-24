Zenner (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.

The third-year back will thus be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week, as Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and Tion Green will once again helm the Lions' backfield. Zenner has seen action in only eight games this season and has been primarily limited to short-yardage and goal-line work, as evidenced by his scant 14 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown on the campaign.