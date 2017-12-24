Lions' Zach Zenner: Inactive in Week 16
Zenner (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.
The third-year back will thus be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week, as Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and Tion Green will once again helm the Lions' backfield. Zenner has seen action in only eight games this season and has been primarily limited to short-yardage and goal-line work, as evidenced by his scant 14 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown on the campaign.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...