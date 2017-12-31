Zenner (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Packers.

Zenner will thus finish off the 2017 campaign last having seen action in Week 14. The short-yardage specialist carried just 14 times overall in what was his third NFL season, while failing to record a single reception for the first time in his career. With the Lions' coaching regime potentially on the move following a disappointing season, Zenner's future remains cloudy for the moment.