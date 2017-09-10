Play

Zenner is inactive Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Despite being listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, Zenner will yield reserve duty to Dwayne Washington, perhaps due to the back injury that hampered him in practice during the week. Zenner may require an ailment to one or both of expected starters Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick in order to work his way into the offense.

