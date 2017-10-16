Lions' Zach Zenner: Lays goose egg in New Orleans
Zenner rushed once for zero yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.
With the Lions down big from the get-go, Zenner saw minimal playing time on offense Sunday and was largely contained to special teams. Since he wasn't able to steal any touchdowns away from starter Ameer Abdullah, Zenner's fantasy value was predictably non-existent. His situation won't get any better if Dwayne Washington (quad) is able to return after the Lions' bye in Week 7. In fact, Zenner could revert back to being a regular gameday inactive if Washington is able to prove his nagging injury is behind him.
