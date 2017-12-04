Zenner rushed one time for four yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.

If there was ever going to be an instance when Zenner might take on a significant workload, Sunday was it, since both Ameer Abdullah (neck) and Dwayne Washington (coach's decision) were out of the lineup. However, undrafted rookie Tion Green ended up pacing the team with 11 carries while Theo Riddick received nine. As such, it's clear the Lions don't view Zenner as anything more than a situational role player who can help out on special teams.