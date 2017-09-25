Zenner rushed three times for five yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.

Operating as the No. 3 runner in the absence of Dwayne Washington (quadriceps), Zenner didn't do anything to suggest he might stick in that role upon Washington's return. His only fantasy potential rests in the random event he replaces Ameer Abdullah in goal-line situations and proceeds to vulture a touchdown or two. Since that didn't happen Sunday, he had almost zero utility. Because of this limiting situation, Zenner remains firmly off the fantasy radar in anything but the deepest of leagues.