Zenner rushed three times for 13 yards during Thursday's 31-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Zenner curiously entered the game after Ty Johnson and proceeded to be outplayed by the rookie as the night went on. While there could be room for both of them on the final roster when it's all said and done, Johnson has drawn positive reviews most of the offseason and seems to be making a solid case for being third in line for RB touches behind Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson.

