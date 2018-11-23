Zenner rushed twice for nine yards and secured his only target for a four-yard reception during Thursday's loss to the Bears.

There seemed to be a chance Zenner would have a significant role in the offense with Kerryon Johnson (knee) sidelined, but LeGarrette Blount ended up dominating the snaps on early downs. If Johnson is able to make it back for Week 13, Zenner stands to see an even lighter workload.