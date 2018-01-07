Lions' Zach Zenner: Minimal usage in 2017
Zenner rushed 14 times for 26 yards and one touchdown over eight games during the 2017 season.
After losing his grip on the short-yardage role in training camp to Dwayne Washington, Zenner re-entered the fold in Week 3 once Washington was lost to a thigh injury. However, even as injuries piled up in the Detroit backfield, Zenner was never given more than three carries in any one game throughout the entire year and ended the season as a healthy scratch in each of the final three outings. His future is now up in the air, as Zenner is set to be a restricted free agent and is no guarantee to be retained as a member of the Lions.
