Zenner didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots due to an undisclosed injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.

This injury couldn't have come at much of a worse time for Zenner, as he's in the thick of a position battle for the No. 3 RB with second-year tailback Dwayne Washington. To make matters worse, Washington found the end zone twice in Zenner's absence Friday and looks ready to take on added work.