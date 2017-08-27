Lions' Zach Zenner: Out with undisclosed injury
Zenner didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots due to an undisclosed injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.
This injury couldn't have come at much of a worse time for Zenner, as he's in the thick of a position battle for the No. 3 RB with second-year tailback Dwayne Washington. To make matters worse, Washington found the end zone twice in Zenner's absence Friday and looks ready to take on added work.
