Zenner is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game against the Browns due to a back injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Zenner is firmly on the roster bubble along with fellow Lions running backs Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington (undisclosed). Through three exhibitions, Zenner boasted a dismal 17 yards on eight carries (2.1 per) and one 11-yard catch. Before picking up the injury Thursday, he didn't help his cause, taking one rush for minus-one yard and failing to haul in his only target. With perhaps one opening on the line, he'll play the waiting game until Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET cut-down date.