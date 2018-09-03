Zenner (back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Zenner injured his back during the Lions' preseason finale against the Browns and will miss the 2018 season as a result. The Lions kept four additional running backs on their 53-man roster in LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah.

More News
Our Latest Stories