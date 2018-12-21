With Kerryon Johnson (knee) on injured reserve and LeGarrette Blount (calf) listed as questionable, Zenner and Theo Riddick are the Lions' only healthy running backs heading into Sunday's game against Minnesota, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Zenner already appeared to usurp Blount for the lead role during last week's 14-13 loss at Buffalo, getting the start and posting a 10-45-1 rushing line while the 32-year-old produced just nine yards on seven carries. Of course, Riddick contributed 47 yards on eight carries and nine yards on two receptions, so we can still expect a timeshare even if Blount doesn't play Sunday. The prospect of sharing with one player instead of two obviously boosts Zenner's fantasy outlook, but there's no guarantee it comes to fruition and also no guarantee the injury-riddled Lions have any success against a tough Minnesota defense.