Lions' Zach Zenner: Receives first-team goal-line reps
Zenner worked with the first team in goal-line situations over Ameer Abdullah in Friday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Zenner tallied two touchdown runs in four plays with the first-team offense. Even with Theo Riddick on the roster and the return of a healthy Abdullah, Zenner could still have a role in the Lions' offense. The 25-year-old tallied 290 total yards and three touchdowns over the final three games in 2016 after both Abdullah and Riddick went down with injuries. Although he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, those numbers were heavily skewed by his early-season struggles. Albeit limited, it looks like Zenner may have a role as a touchdown hawk in goal-line situations entering the season.
