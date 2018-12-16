Zenner rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo, adding three catches for no gain on four targets.

Zenner had a short touchdown overturned by replay in the second quarter, only to find the end zone from one yard out on the very next play. Receiving back Theo Riddick surprisingly led the team in rushing with 47 yard on eight carries while LeGarrette Blount managed just nine yards on seven carries. The trio appears primed to split work in a similar fashion against the Vikings in Week 16, barring the return of Kerryon Johnson (knee).