Lions' Zach Zenner: Scores short TD in loss
Zenner rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo, adding three catches for no gain on four targets.
Zenner had a short touchdown overturned by replay in the second quarter, only to find the end zone from one yard out on the very next play. Receiving back Theo Riddick surprisingly led the team in rushing with 47 yard on eight carries while LeGarrette Blount managed just nine yards on seven carries. The trio appears primed to split work in a similar fashion against the Vikings in Week 16, barring the return of Kerryon Johnson (knee).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15